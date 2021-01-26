SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 451,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,671,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

