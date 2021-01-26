SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.97. 317,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

