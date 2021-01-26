iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.66. 40,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

