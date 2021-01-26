SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $218,000 Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.24. 2,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

