iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $387.20

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $387.20 and last traded at $386.05, with a volume of 25049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 806.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,881,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

