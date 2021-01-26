Clean Yield Group Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 114,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $212.53. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

