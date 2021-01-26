Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is Clean Yield Group’s 6th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 109,630 shares during the period. Vodafone Group makes up about 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 272,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,549. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.