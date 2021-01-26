Clean Yield Group Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 122,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

MKC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 45,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

