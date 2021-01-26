Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. 35,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

