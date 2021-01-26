Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. 84,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.