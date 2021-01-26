American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in American Express by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in American Express by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.12. 291,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

