Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 101,115 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,115 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up about 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $81,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

STLD traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 79,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

