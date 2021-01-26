CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Canal Insurance CO’s 6th Largest Position

Canal Insurance CO decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 206,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

