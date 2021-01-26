King DAG (KDAG) Market Capitalization Tops $13.94 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $39,170.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

