HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00005235 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.94 million and $42,676.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

