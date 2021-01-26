Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $246,409.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $246,409.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,258,613,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,740,749 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

