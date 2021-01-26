$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 4,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,960. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

