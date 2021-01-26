Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $131.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. 59,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

