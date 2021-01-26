Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $43.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Camtek posted sales of $33.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $148.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.33 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 5,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,879. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

