Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

