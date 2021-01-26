Clark Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Biogen makes up approximately 0.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.60. 21,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

