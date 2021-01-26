Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.
ELS traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 13,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.