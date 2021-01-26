Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

ELS traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 13,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

