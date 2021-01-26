iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $96.73.

