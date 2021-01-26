Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 16.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 on Tuesday. 3,438,354 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.