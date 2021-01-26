CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Price Target Cut to C$1.17

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.21 to C$1.17 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.81% from the stock’s current price.

TSE MBA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.35 million and a P/E ratio of -213.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,807,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,269,100. Insiders acquired 512,800 shares of company stock valued at $344,975 in the last ninety days.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

