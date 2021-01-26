Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 415 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

NSC stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

