Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $74,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $651.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.08 and its 200-day moving average is $620.30. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

