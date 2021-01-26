Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $24.17.

