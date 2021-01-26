Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 547,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

