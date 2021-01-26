Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

FWRD stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.