Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after buying an additional 150,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

EEFT traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.15. 8,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $165.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

