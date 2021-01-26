Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.66. 21,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

