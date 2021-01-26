Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.00-26.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $26.00-26.30 EPS.

LMT opened at $340.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.58. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

