Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.03

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.