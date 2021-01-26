Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,891. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

