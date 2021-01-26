Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,203. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

