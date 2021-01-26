Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $29.20. Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a P/E ratio of 86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.32.

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

