Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,737.47

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Zeepin has a market cap of $167,737.47 and approximately $53,777.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

