Archer DAO Governance Token Market Cap Tops $9.37 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004804 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

