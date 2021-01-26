IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $93.42 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $93.42 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

