Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.98. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

