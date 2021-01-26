Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10.

