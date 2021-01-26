SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. 20,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,868. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11.

