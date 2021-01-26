SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 8,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 8,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,029. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

