SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,264,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000.

NYSEARCA RTM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.73. 29,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,037. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $152.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.80.

