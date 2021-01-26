Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys Shares of 800 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $12.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.01. 109,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.26 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

