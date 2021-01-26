iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after buying an additional 437,265 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.38. 383,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,507,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.36. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

