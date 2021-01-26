SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 3.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $259.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $262.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.37.

