SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,878. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

