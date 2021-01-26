SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.30. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,674. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.40 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.64.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

